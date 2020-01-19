Acute Angle Cloud Market Cap Achieves $649,442.00 (AAC)

Acute Angle Cloud (CURRENCY:AAC) traded 29.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. In the last seven days, Acute Angle Cloud has traded up 62% against the US dollar. One Acute Angle Cloud token can now be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges including HADAX, LBank, CoinTiger and BiteBTC. Acute Angle Cloud has a market capitalization of $649,442.00 and approximately $402,362.00 worth of Acute Angle Cloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,666.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.01914868 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $331.14 or 0.03820205 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00656629 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.10 or 0.00739537 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00093952 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00010155 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00024909 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00571421 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Acute Angle Cloud Profile

Acute Angle Cloud (CRYPTO:AAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ECC 256K1 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 18th, 2018. Acute Angle Cloud’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. The official website for Acute Angle Cloud is acuteangle.com. Acute Angle Cloud’s official Twitter account is @AcuteAngleCloud and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Acute Angle Cloud Token Trading

Acute Angle Cloud can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, CoinTiger, HADAX, OKEx and LBank. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Acute Angle Cloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Acute Angle Cloud should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Acute Angle Cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

