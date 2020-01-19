Aditus (ADI) Hits Market Cap of $112,625.00

Aditus (CURRENCY:ADI) traded down 5.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Aditus token can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, CoinBene, COSS and Mercatox. During the last week, Aditus has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. Aditus has a market cap of $112,625.00 and approximately $21,095.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Aditus

Aditus’ genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 tokens. The official website for Aditus is www.aditus.net. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork.

Buying and Selling Aditus

Aditus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene, Hotbit, Mercatox, COSS and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aditus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

