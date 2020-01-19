Adzcoin Trading 10% Lower This Week (ADZ)

Adzcoin (CURRENCY:ADZ) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Adzcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC on major exchanges including Livecoin, CoinExchange and YoBit. Adzcoin has a market cap of $47,566.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Adzcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Adzcoin has traded 10% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Adzcoin

ADZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 25th, 2015. Adzcoin’s total supply is 49,827,043 coins. Adzcoin’s official website is adzcoin.org. Adzcoin’s official Twitter account is @adzbuzz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Adzcoin’s official message board is forum.adzbuzz.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Block reward halving every 12 monthsDifficulty re-targeting using the multipool-resistant DigiShield “

Adzcoin Coin Trading

Adzcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, YoBit and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Adzcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Adzcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Adzcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

