Aeron Trading Up 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (ARN)

Aeron (CURRENCY:ARN) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. Aeron has a market capitalization of $2.53 million and $4.01 million worth of Aeron was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Aeron token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00001458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Binance, Coinrail and Kucoin. Over the last seven days, Aeron has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002673 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.27 or 0.03143746 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011493 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00198624 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000697 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00030188 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00128610 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Aeron Profile

Aeron’s launch date was August 10th, 2017. Aeron’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,988,000 tokens. The official website for Aeron is aeron.aero. The official message board for Aeron is medium.com/@aeronaero. The Reddit community for Aeron is /r/aeronaero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aeron’s official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aeron Token Trading

Aeron can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, IDAX, Radar Relay, IDEX, Bit-Z, Mercatox, Kucoin, HitBTC, Kuna, Coinrail, Tidex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeron directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeron using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

