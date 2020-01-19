AgaveCoin (AGVC) Price Reaches $0.0590 on Exchanges

AgaveCoin (CURRENCY:AGVC) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One AgaveCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0590 or 0.00000683 BTC on exchanges including Sistemkoin, SouthXchange and Crex24. AgaveCoin has a market capitalization of $23.03 million and $24,934.00 worth of AgaveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, AgaveCoin has traded up 8.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011603 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $240.22 or 0.02779780 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00195604 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0590 or 0.00000682 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030429 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00128372 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About AgaveCoin

AgaveCoin’s total supply is 35,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 390,619,593 tokens. AgaveCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for AgaveCoin is www.agavecoin.org.

AgaveCoin Token Trading

AgaveCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Crex24 and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AgaveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AgaveCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase AgaveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

