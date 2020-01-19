Akroma Reaches Market Cap of $4,920.00 (AKA)

Akroma (CURRENCY:AKA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Akroma has a total market cap of $4,920.00 and approximately $31.00 worth of Akroma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Akroma has traded up 58.3% against the dollar. One Akroma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Akroma alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.01914868 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00093952 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Musicoin (MUSIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bowhead (AHT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000377 BTC.

DaxxCoin (DAXX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 22.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Akroma Coin Profile

Akroma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 29th, 2018. Akroma’s total supply is 19,177,485 coins. The official message board for Akroma is medium.com/akroma. Akroma’s official Twitter account is @akroma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Akroma is akroma.io.

Buying and Selling Akroma

Akroma can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Akroma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Akroma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Akroma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Akroma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Akroma and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.