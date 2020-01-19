Aladdin Market Capitalization Achieves $6.62 Million (ADN)

Aladdin (CURRENCY:ADN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Aladdin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, BitForex, TOPBTC and BITKER. Aladdin has a market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Aladdin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Aladdin has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,681.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.54 or 0.01910755 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $332.35 or 0.03836260 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.02 or 0.00658119 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.47 or 0.00744206 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.36 or 0.00096483 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010338 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00026894 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00577555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000027 BTC.

About Aladdin

Aladdin (CRYPTO:ADN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ScryptOG hashing algorithm. It launched on July 17th, 2015. Aladdin's total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,644,196,682 tokens. Aladdin's official website is adncoin.com. Aladdin's official message board is medium.com/@adncoinofficial.

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ScryptOG – Memory light algorithm “

Aladdin Token Trading

Aladdin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BITKER, BitForex and TOPBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aladdin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aladdin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aladdin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

