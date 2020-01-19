Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on ALXN. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.00.

Shares of ALXN stock opened at $113.27 on Friday. Alexion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $94.59 and a 52-week high of $141.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.05. The company has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.32. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.05% and a return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alexion Pharmaceuticals will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALXN. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 52.0% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 54.3% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 1,996.4% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 587 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

