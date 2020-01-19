Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns “Buy” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Wells Fargo & Co in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,500.00 target price (up previously from $1,450.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $1,500.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised their target price on Alphabet to $1,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Bernstein Bank began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,600.00 target price for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,451.70.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $29.36 on Friday, hitting $1,479.52. 2,467,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,253,554. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,000.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a one year low of $1,027.03 and a one year high of $1,480.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1,362.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,252.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.42 by ($2.30). The firm had revenue of $33.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.84 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 21.04%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $13.06 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet will post 49.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Alphabet by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,674,322 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,265,722,000 after acquiring an additional 31,372 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 129,857.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,622,543 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,620,525 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 2,010.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,214,432 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,397,786,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,515 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,469,383 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,794,323,000 after acquiring an additional 45,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,192,520 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,456,234,000 after acquiring an additional 27,942 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

