Amgen’s (AMGN) Hold Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on AMGN. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Amgen in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Leerink Swann increased their target price on Amgen from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Amgen from $280.00 to $277.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.22.

Get Amgen alerts:

AMGN opened at $241.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. Amgen has a 12 month low of $166.30 and a 12 month high of $244.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $238.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.37. The stock has a market cap of $142.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 80.26%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total transaction of $2,074,860.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total transaction of $91,566.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,162 shares of company stock valued at $4,214,030 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1,334.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,942,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $910,860,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598,329 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 3.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,717,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,793,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,911 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24,240.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,216,801 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,802 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 158.2% during the third quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 651,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $126,129,000 after purchasing an additional 399,317 shares during the period. Finally, Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 50.5% during the second quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,100,511 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $154,859,000 after purchasing an additional 369,142 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.