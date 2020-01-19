Amino Network Trading Down 18.3% Over Last Week (AMIO)

Amino Network (CURRENCY:AMIO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Amino Network token can now be bought for about $0.0351 or 0.00000405 BTC on major exchanges including MXC and KuCoin. During the last week, Amino Network has traded down 18.3% against the dollar. Amino Network has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $218,556.00 worth of Amino Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Amino Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00035741 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $492.65 or 0.05688280 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026158 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00034190 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00127748 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Amino Network Token Profile

Amino Network (AMIO) is a token. Its genesis date was April 12th, 2019. Amino Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,424,311 tokens. Amino Network’s official website is www.amino.world. Amino Network’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Amino Network

Amino Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: MXC and KuCoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Amino Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Amino Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Amino Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Amino Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Amino Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.