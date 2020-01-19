Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) Receives “Buy” Rating from Barclays

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $135.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.00% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADI. Bank of America increased their target price on Analog Devices from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. ValuEngine cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised Analog Devices to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.89.

NASDAQ ADI traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $119.47. 2,265,686 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,984. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.58. Analog Devices has a 52 week low of $87.77 and a 52 week high of $124.79.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Analog Devices will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Steve Pietkiewicz sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.16, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,822,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Martin Cotter sold 2,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.25, for a total value of $277,791.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,246.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,817 shares of company stock valued at $12,553,478. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 164.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,636,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $636,240,000 after buying an additional 3,502,958 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,017,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,706,000 after buying an additional 1,892,575 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 438.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 751,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,965,000 after buying an additional 612,036 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,890,839 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,110,675,000 after buying an additional 310,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 97.6% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 563,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $63,619,000 after buying an additional 278,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

