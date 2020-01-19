Analysts Anticipate CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) Will Announce Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.15. CarGurus posted earnings of $0.11 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full-year earnings of $0.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $0.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $0.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.74. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CarGurus.

Get CarGurus alerts:

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $150.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.99 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 18.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share.

CARG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.70.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $38.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,154,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,297. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.88. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $45.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88.

In other CarGurus news, Director Anastasios Parafestas sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $636,600.00. Also, insider Thomas Michael Caputo sold 5,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $201,438.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,804. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,172,903 shares of company stock worth $43,890,600 over the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. HMI Capital LLC grew its position in CarGurus by 248.5% in the third quarter. HMI Capital LLC now owns 4,357,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,870,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107,349 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,176,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,939,000 after buying an additional 1,632,759 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth about $26,835,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in CarGurus by 2,004.0% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 606,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,784,000 after acquiring an additional 578,066 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CarGurus by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,585,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,687,000 after acquiring an additional 512,647 shares during the period. 79.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus Company Profile

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, and Spain. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

Further Reading: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CarGurus (CARG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CarGurus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarGurus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.