Analysts Expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

Brokerages expect Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc (NYSE:BFAM) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.96 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Bright Horizons Family Solutions’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the highest is $0.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.90 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will report full-year earnings of $3.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $3.64. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $4.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.12 to $4.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bright Horizons Family Solutions.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $511.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $167.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock traded down $0.43 on Friday, hitting $162.25. 203,498 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,704. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $113.27 and a 1 year high of $168.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 53.73, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.26.

In other news, Chairman David H. Lissy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.39, for a total value of $1,503,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 307,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,256,053.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen Howard Kramer sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.50, for a total value of $505,101.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,184,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,334 shares of company stock valued at $5,018,401. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 50.5% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 331 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $73,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $108,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 2,487.1% in the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the period. 96.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bright Horizons Family Solutions

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides child care and early education, back-up care, and educational advisory services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory Services. The Full Service Center-Based Child Care segment offers traditional center-based child care, preschool, and elementary education services.

