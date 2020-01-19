Apollo Currency (APL) Price Down 3.3% This Week

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, CoinBene and BitMart. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $9.31 million and approximately $1.75 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 3.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00007462 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00009035 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000499 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001438 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000079 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Nullex (NLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00001978 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins and its circulating supply is 14,685,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com.

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

Apollo Currency can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, BitMart and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the exchanges listed above.

