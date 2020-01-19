Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) and Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) Financial Analysis

Aptinyx (NASDAQ:APTX) and Novelion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVLN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aptinyx and Novelion Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aptinyx -1,523.09% -44.24% -42.20% Novelion Therapeutics -79.43% N/A -26.13%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aptinyx and Novelion Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aptinyx $6.57 million 23.50 -$53.28 million ($2.64) -1.74 Novelion Therapeutics $130.43 million 0.11 -$108.33 million N/A N/A

Aptinyx has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Novelion Therapeutics.

Volatility & Risk

Aptinyx has a beta of 0.19, meaning that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novelion Therapeutics has a beta of 2.12, meaning that its stock price is 112% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Aptinyx and Novelion Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aptinyx 1 0 5 0 2.67 Novelion Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A

Aptinyx currently has a consensus target price of $10.33, suggesting a potential upside of 124.64%. Given Aptinyx’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Aptinyx is more favorable than Novelion Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Aptinyx shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.0% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 8.5% of Aptinyx shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Novelion Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Aptinyx beats Novelion Therapeutics on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aptinyx

Aptinyx Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel, proprietary, and synthetic small molecules for the treatment of brain and nervous system disorders. It is developing NYX-2925 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of painful diabetic peripheral neuropathy, as well as in Phase II exploratory clinical trial for fibromyalgia; and NYX-783, an NMDAr receptor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of post-traumatic stress disorder. The company has a collaboration agreement with Allergan plc. Aptinyx Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Evanston, Illinois.

About Novelion Therapeutics

Novelion Therapeutics Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops a portfolio of therapies for individuals living with rare diseases in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company's commercial products include lomitapide hard capsule for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia in adults under the JUXTAPID and LOJUXTA brands; and metreleptin, a recombinant analogue of human leptin, which is indicated as an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy under the MYALEPT brand. Its orphan drug-designated product candidate is zuretinol acetate, an oral synthetic retinoid, which is in development for the treatment of inherited retinal disease caused by underlying mutations in retinal pigment epithelium protein 65 and lecithin: retinol acyltransferase genes. The company was formerly known as QLT Inc. and changed its name to Novelion Therapeutics Inc. in November 2016. Novelion Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

