Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.45 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AQST) will announce earnings per share of ($0.45) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Aquestive Therapeutics’ earnings. Aquestive Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.56) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.57) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($2.26) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.29) to ($2.23). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Aquestive Therapeutics.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.24. Aquestive Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 8,669.94% and a negative net margin of 127.43%. The firm had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.32 million.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective (down previously from $11.00) on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine upgraded Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aquestive Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.40.

Aquestive Therapeutics stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.10. 961,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,001. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.95 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.58.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AQST. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 728.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 20,014 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $361,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $213,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 706.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 15,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $133,000. 62.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery in the United States and internationally.

