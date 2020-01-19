Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) vs. Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) Financial Review

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) and Clipper Realty (NYSE:CLPR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

Get Ares Commercial Real Estate alerts:

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Clipper Realty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ares Commercial Real Estate 31.89% 9.11% 2.36% Clipper Realty -1.08% -0.79% -0.11%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

62.8% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.8% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ares Commercial Real Estate shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.5% of Clipper Realty shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Ares Commercial Real Estate has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Clipper Realty has a beta of 0.1, suggesting that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Ares Commercial Real Estate pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Clipper Realty pays an annual dividend of $0.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Ares Commercial Real Estate pays out 95.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Clipper Realty pays out 84.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Ares Commercial Real Estate has increased its dividend for 4 consecutive years and Clipper Realty has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Ares Commercial Real Estate is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ares Commercial Real Estate and Clipper Realty, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ares Commercial Real Estate 0 0 1 0 3.00 Clipper Realty 0 0 2 0 3.00

Ares Commercial Real Estate currently has a consensus target price of $16.00, suggesting a potential downside of 2.38%. Clipper Realty has a consensus target price of $17.00, suggesting a potential upside of 58.29%. Given Clipper Realty’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Clipper Realty is more favorable than Ares Commercial Real Estate.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ares Commercial Real Estate and Clipper Realty’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ares Commercial Real Estate $118.28 million 4.00 $38.60 million $1.39 11.79 Clipper Realty $110.00 million 1.74 -$3.63 million $0.45 23.87

Ares Commercial Real Estate has higher revenue and earnings than Clipper Realty. Ares Commercial Real Estate is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Clipper Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ares Commercial Real Estate beats Clipper Realty on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ares Commercial Real Estate

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of commercial real estate (CRE) properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments. Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation has elected and qualified to be taxed as a real estate investment trust for the United States federal income tax purposes under the Internal Revenue Code of 1986. Ares Commercial Real Estate Management LLC operates as the manager of the company. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Clipper Realty

Clipper Realty Inc. (NYSE: CLPR) is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company that acquires, owns, manages, operates and repositions multifamily residential and commercial properties in the New York metropolitan area, with a portfolio in Manhattan and Brooklyn.

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Commercial Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.