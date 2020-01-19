Arqma Achieves Market Cap of $23,037.00 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Arqma coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and TradeOgre. Arqma has a market cap of $23,037.00 and $184.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8,681.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.45 or 0.01906237 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $333.34 or 0.03840553 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00657041 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.52 or 0.00743374 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.33 or 0.00095996 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010316 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00026525 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00582079 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 15th, 2018. Arqma’s total supply is 9,272,904 coins and its circulating supply is 3,228,360 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arqma’s official website is arqma.com. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @

Arqma can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and TradeOgre. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

