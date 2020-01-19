Artis Turba (ARTIS) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2,716.00

Artis Turba (CURRENCY:ARTIS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Artis Turba token can now be bought for about $0.0065 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Artis Turba has a total market capitalization of $157,898.00 and approximately $2,716.00 worth of Artis Turba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Artis Turba has traded up 8.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Artis Turba alerts:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.02899976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00195567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Artis Turba

Artis Turba’s total supply is 350,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 24,130,008 tokens. The official message board for Artis Turba is medium.com/artisturba. Artis Turba’s official website is artisturba.com.

Artis Turba Token Trading

Artis Turba can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Artis Turba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Artis Turba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Artis Turba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Artis Turba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Artis Turba and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.