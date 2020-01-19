ATBCoin (ATB) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,206.00

ATBCoin (CURRENCY:ATB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Over the last seven days, ATBCoin has traded 4.3% higher against the dollar. One ATBCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates, BTC-Alpha, TOPBTC and HitBTC. ATBCoin has a market cap of $44,908.00 and approximately $25,206.00 worth of ATBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,683.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $333.40 or 0.03846922 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.42 or 0.00627081 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00006363 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00014036 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000530 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000412 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000206 BTC.

ATBCoin Profile

ATBCoin (CRYPTO:ATB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. ATBCoin’s total supply is 54,015,027 coins and its circulating supply is 42,038,227 coins. ATBCoin’s official Twitter account is @atbcoincom and its Facebook page is accessible here. ATBCoin’s official website is atbcoin.com.

ATBCoin Coin Trading

ATBCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, HitBTC, TOPBTC, BTC-Alpha and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ATBCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ATBCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ATBCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

