Atheios Price Reaches $0.0004 on Major Exchanges (ATH)

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. Atheios has a market capitalization of $7,605.00 and $27.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Atheios has traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Atheios coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including STEX and Graviex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Atheios’ total supply is 17,625,948 coins and its circulating supply is 17,543,150 coins. The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com.

Atheios Coin Trading

Atheios can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

