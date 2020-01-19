Atonomi (ATMI) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $41.00

Atonomi (CURRENCY:ATMI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 19th. One Atonomi token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy, Ethfinex and IDEX. Atonomi has a market cap of $92,643.00 and approximately $41.00 worth of Atonomi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Atonomi has traded down 42.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.79 or 0.05812093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034564 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128423 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Atonomi Token Profile

Atonomi (CRYPTO:ATMI) is a token. Its genesis date was May 23rd, 2018. Atonomi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 492,730,725 tokens. The official website for Atonomi is atonomi.io. Atonomi’s official message board is atonomi.io/news. Atonomi’s official Twitter account is @Atonomi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Atonomi is /r/Atonomi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Atonomi Token Trading

Atonomi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, IDEX, Ethfinex and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atonomi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atonomi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Atonomi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

