Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Given Hold Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $88.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.32% from the stock’s previous close.

ALV has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Autoliv from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. DNB Markets raised shares of Autoliv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.20.

Shares of ALV traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $81.24. 817,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,922. The company has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 33.02 and a beta of 1.50. Autoliv has a 52 week low of $61.07 and a 52 week high of $87.01. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 2.51%. Autoliv’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALV. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 37.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,600 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 29,800 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $238,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 9.2% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 67,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after buying an additional 5,641 shares in the last quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Autoliv by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,441,464 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $172,147,000 after buying an additional 250,137 shares in the last quarter. 39.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry. The company offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, battery cable cutters, pedestrian protection systems, and child seats.

