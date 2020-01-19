BANKEX Market Capitalization Hits $719,506.00 (BKX)

BANKEX (CURRENCY:BKX) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One BANKEX token can now be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit, OKEx, HitBTC and Simex. In the last week, BANKEX has traded 15.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. BANKEX has a total market cap of $719,506.00 and $56,659.00 worth of BANKEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00035694 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $498.62 or 0.05753358 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00026179 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00034319 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128369 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001296 BTC.

BKX is a token. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. BANKEX’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for BANKEX is /r/bankex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BANKEX’s official message board is blog.bankex.org. BANKEX’s official Twitter account is @BankExProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BANKEX is bankex.com/en.

BANKEX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Simex, Hotbit, HitBTC, Bittrex, Upbit and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BANKEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BANKEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BANKEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

