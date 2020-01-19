Banyan Network 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $196.00 (BBN)

Banyan Network (CURRENCY:BBN) traded 18.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Banyan Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Ethfinex, CoinEx and Bibox. In the last seven days, Banyan Network has traded 17% higher against the US dollar. Banyan Network has a market capitalization of $155,979.00 and approximately $196.00 worth of Banyan Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012014 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000594 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000967 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

About Banyan Network

BBN uses the hashing algorithm. Banyan Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 610,736,186 tokens. The official website for Banyan Network is www.banyanbbt.org. Banyan Network’s official Twitter account is @banyan_network. The Reddit community for Banyan Network is /r/BanyanNetwork.

Banyan Network Token Trading

Banyan Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Bibox, Ethfinex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banyan Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Banyan Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Banyan Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

