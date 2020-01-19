Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ABC. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.06. The stock had a trading volume of 1,455,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,546. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. AmerisourceBergen has a 1 year low of $70.55 and a 1 year high of $94.75.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.03. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 48.84%. The firm had revenue of $45.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.42, for a total transaction of $1,680,380.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,678,319.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total transaction of $963,316.08. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 64,724 shares of company stock valued at $5,561,840. Corporate insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

