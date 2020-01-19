Barclays Reaffirms Hold Rating for Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $54.00 price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.20.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Shares of CAH stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $53.93. 2,566,369 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,987,852. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.90. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.32. Cardinal Health has a twelve month low of $41.03 and a twelve month high of $56.88.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.18. Cardinal Health had a negative net margin of 2.81% and a positive return on equity of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $37.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 5.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,205,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,074,000 after buying an additional 217,385 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 370.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 19,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Cardinal Health in the second quarter valued at about $6,399,000. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 8.1% in the third quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 154,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,297,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 26,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after buying an additional 6,461 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides medical products and pharmaceuticals, and solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices.

Featured Article: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.