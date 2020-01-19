Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $90.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 8.29% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on IPHI. ValuEngine downgraded Inphi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Inphi from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Inphi from $77.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Inphi in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on Inphi from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.93.

Get Inphi alerts:

IPHI stock traded up $1.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.11. 698,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 575,827. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.62 and a quick ratio of 6.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.05. Inphi has a one year low of $33.58 and a one year high of $84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.61.

Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Inphi had a negative net margin of 23.23% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $94.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inphi will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Inphi news, General Counsel Richard Ogawa sold 2,336 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $171,672.64. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 49,292 shares in the company, valued at $3,622,469.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruehle sold 2,800 shares of Inphi stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.10, for a total value of $210,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,578.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,032,553. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 56.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Inphi by 2,803.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Inphi during the first quarter worth about $70,000.

About Inphi

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets worldwide. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures.

Featured Story: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Inphi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inphi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.