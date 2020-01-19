Barclays Reiterates Buy Rating for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $279.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

Shares of UNH traded down $2.27 on Friday, hitting $298.47. 4,363,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,907,061. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $284.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $289.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.59. UnitedHealth Group has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $300.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total transaction of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 952,651 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,369 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 55,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,662 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $586,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 328,535 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $80,166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC grew its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 2,286 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 85.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.