Barclays Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $170.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on COHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Coherent from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Coherent in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Coherent has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

NASDAQ:COHR traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $173.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 206,315. The firm has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.95 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $161.30 and a 200-day moving average of $151.43. Coherent has a 12 month low of $107.18 and a 12 month high of $178.08.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $335.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.12 million. Coherent had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 3.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.22 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Coherent will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Mark Stewart Sobey sold 3,322 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.21, for a total transaction of $582,047.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen A. Skaggs sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.58, for a total value of $236,370.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,624 shares of company stock worth $1,659,680 in the last three months. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Coherent by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,472 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Coherent by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,802 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in Coherent by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 39,415 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 6,199 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Coherent by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new position in Coherent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $82,000. 99.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherent Company Profile

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

