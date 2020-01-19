Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Receiving Very Negative Media Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) have been trending very negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Bayerische Motoren Werke earned a media sentiment score of -3.20 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Bayerische Motoren Werke’s score:

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BAMXF shares. Commerzbank raised Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine upgraded Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Bayerische Motoren Werke has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Shares of BAMXF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $78.63. 244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.15. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a one year low of $64.31 and a one year high of $88.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.21.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.