Beetle Coin (BEET) Trading 8.2% Lower Over Last Week

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. One Beetle Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including $13.77, $33.94, $51.55 and $5.60. Beetle Coin has a market cap of $967,782.00 and approximately $36,436.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Beetle Coin alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.60 or 0.00053032 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 41% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000227 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MFCoin (MFC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beetle Coin Profile

Beetle Coin is a coin. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 213,040,664 coins. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io.

Buying and Selling Beetle Coin

Beetle Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $7.50, $51.55, $50.98, $24.68, $24.43, $20.33, $18.94, $5.60, $13.77, $32.15 and $33.94. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beetle Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Beetle Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beetle Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.