Bela (BELA) Price Hits $0.0042 on Top Exchanges

Bela (CURRENCY:BELA) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. One Bela token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0042 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges including OOOBTC, Mercatox and CoinExchange. In the last week, Bela has traded up 108.4% against the US dollar. Bela has a market cap of $190,015.00 and $64.00 worth of Bela was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00657041 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00010316 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00000914 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00007863 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded up 607% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000260 BTC.

Gulden (NLG) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Bela Token Profile

Bela is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 23rd, 2016. Bela’s total supply is 52,234,145 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,715,411 tokens. Bela’s official website is livebela.com. Bela’s official Twitter account is @BelaCoin.

Buying and Selling Bela

Bela can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bela directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bela should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bela using one of the exchanges listed above.

