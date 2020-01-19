Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Total (NYSE:TOT)

Total (NYSE:TOT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TOT. Wolfe Research set a $90.00 target price on shares of Total and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on shares of Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

Shares of Total stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $54.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,499,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,687,583. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.65. The company has a market capitalization of $144.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Total has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $48.59 billion for the quarter. Total had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 9.96%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Total will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOT. Hamilton Wealth LLC increased its position in Total by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 60,125 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Total by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC increased its position in Total by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 269,131 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $14,883,000 after acquiring an additional 22,475 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Total by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 9,361 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,545 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Total by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.97% of the company’s stock.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

