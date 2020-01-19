Bezant (BZNT) Reaches Market Capitalization of $3.77 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 19th. One Bezant token can now be purchased for about $0.0055 or 0.00000063 BTC on exchanges including Fatbtc, IDEX, Bilaxy and Hotbit. Bezant has a market cap of $3.77 million and $279,500.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bezant has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $272.43 or 0.03144648 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00197672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000696 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.57 or 0.00029658 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.10 or 0.00128163 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant launched on May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 688,224,500 tokens. The official website for Bezant is bezant.io. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official message board is medium.com/bezant.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Bibox, Bilaxy, Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

