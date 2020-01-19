Bismuth (BIS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.18 Million

Bismuth (CURRENCY:BIS) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 19th. One Bismuth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0862 or 0.00000996 BTC on popular exchanges. Bismuth has a market cap of $1.18 million and approximately $4,620.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000595 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002434 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000012 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 1st, 2017. Bismuth’s total supply is 19,166,193 coins and its circulating supply is 13,738,963 coins. The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bismuth’s official website is bismuth.cz. The official message board for Bismuth is bismuth.cz/forum. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bismuth Coin Trading

Bismuth can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

