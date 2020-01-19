BitBall (BTB) Trading 7.6% Lower Over Last Week

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded down 18.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 19th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar. One BitBall token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000015 BTC on major exchanges. BitBall has a market cap of $169,904.00 and approximately $12,806.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitBall alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00051576 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00073355 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0561 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8,684.90 or 1.00068524 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00044979 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001574 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2013. BitBall’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 129,279,279 tokens. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BitBall is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78.

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Blue Helix. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitBall should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitBall using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitBall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitBall and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.