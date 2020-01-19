Bitcloud (BTDX) Price Reaches $0.0022 on Top Exchanges

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded down 5.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One Bitcloud coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000025 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. Bitcloud has a market cap of $69,411.00 and $7.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 33.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000016 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

Bitcloud (BTDX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 32,139,126 coins. Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD. Bitcloud’s official website is bit-cloud.info. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcloud should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.