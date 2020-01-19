bitCNY Price Tops $0.15 on Major Exchanges (BITCNY)

bitCNY (CURRENCY:BITCNY) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. bitCNY has a total market cap of $6.61 million and approximately $290.86 million worth of bitCNY was traded on exchanges in the last day. One bitCNY token can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00001688 BTC on popular exchanges including OpenLedger DEX, CoinTiger and BitShares Asset Exchange. Over the last week, bitCNY has traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002680 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $275.06 or 0.03168780 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.24 or 0.00198569 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000693 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030292 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.16 or 0.00128565 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

bitCNY Token Profile

bitCNY’s launch date was November 5th, 2015. bitCNY’s total supply is 45,105,100 tokens. The official message board for bitCNY is bitsharestalk.org.

bitCNY Token Trading

bitCNY can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitShares Asset Exchange, CoinTiger and OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitCNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade bitCNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitCNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

