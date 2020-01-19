BitCoin One (BTCONE) Price Reaches $0.0038 on Exchanges

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. BitCoin One has a total market capitalization of $40,028.00 and approximately $270.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, BitCoin One has traded 29.1% higher against the dollar. One BitCoin One token can currently be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011589 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.17 or 0.02899976 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00195567 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0164 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00030354 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00127328 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

BitCoin One Token Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 12,494,897 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,494,861 tokens. BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BitCoin One

BitCoin One can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoin One should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCoin One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

