Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Hits $0.12 on Top Exchanges

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded up 21.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00001439 BTC on popular exchanges including Altcoin Trader, Nanex, TradeOgre and HitBTC. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market cap of $596,614.00 and approximately $564.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.48 or 0.00571304 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00119041 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00126965 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 36.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000452 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000837 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 20.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,811,574 coins and its circulating supply is 4,782,028 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

Bitcoin Private can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, TOPBTC, Sistemkoin, Nanex, Trade Satoshi, Altcoin Trader, Exrates and TradeOgre. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.