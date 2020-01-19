BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,371.00

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Crex24, Trade Satoshi and Exmo. Over the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 5.8% against the US dollar. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $534,078.00 and approximately $3,371.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $49.53 or 0.00571421 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00118950 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00127354 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000451 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001421 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000465 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

BitcoinZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 6,139,160,215 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks/en. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks. BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Exmo, BTC-Alpha, Exrates, Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

