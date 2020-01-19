bitJob Price Tops $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (STU)

bitJob (CURRENCY:STU) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. bitJob has a market capitalization of $22,841.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of bitJob was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One bitJob token can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, HitBTC, IDEX and Liquid. Over the last seven days, bitJob has traded 21.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About bitJob

bitJob launched on August 2nd, 2017. bitJob’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,816,093 tokens. bitJob’s official Twitter account is @BitJob_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for bitJob is /r/bitJob and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. bitJob’s official message board is medium.com/bitjob. bitJob’s official website is bitjob.io.

bitJob Token Trading

bitJob can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, IDEX, YoBit and Liquid. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as bitJob directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire bitJob should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy bitJob using one of the exchanges listed above.

