Bitradio (BRO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $106.00

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded down 15.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for about $0.0146 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Crex24 and Cryptohub. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $120,950.00 and approximately $106.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitradio has traded 21.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00007788 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000883 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 15.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000168 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Bitradio Coin Profile

Bitradio (BRO) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Bitradio’s total supply is 13,274,488 coins and its circulating supply is 8,274,483 coins. The official website for Bitradio is www.bitrad.io. Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitradio

Bitradio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, Cryptohub and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

