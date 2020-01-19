BitRewards (BIT) Market Capitalization Tops $174,947.00

BitRewards (CURRENCY:BIT) traded up 453.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 19th. One BitRewards token can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Over the last week, BitRewards has traded 573.9% higher against the US dollar. BitRewards has a market capitalization of $174,947.00 and approximately $189.00 worth of BitRewards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BitRewards alerts:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00091576 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00004507 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000229 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000903 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000698 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0882 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Mobile Crypto Pay Coin (MCPC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000065 BTC.

BitRewards Token Profile

BIT is a token. Its genesis date was April 1st, 2018. BitRewards’ total supply is 544,070,956 tokens and its circulating supply is 342,725,114 tokens. BitRewards’ official Twitter account is @BitrewardsXbr. The Reddit community for BitRewards is /r/BitRewards_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BitRewards is bitrewards.network. BitRewards’ official message board is medium.com/@bitrewards.

BitRewards Token Trading

BitRewards can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitRewards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitRewards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitRewards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitRewards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitRewards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.