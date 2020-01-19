Bitrue Coin (BTR) Price Hits $0.0415

Bitrue Coin (CURRENCY:BTR) traded down 5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. Over the last week, Bitrue Coin has traded down 2.1% against the US dollar. One Bitrue Coin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0415 or 0.00000480 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitrue Coin has a market cap of $5.77 million and approximately $774,155.00 worth of Bitrue Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00035938 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0471 or 0.00000544 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $503.79 or 0.05812093 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00026248 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00034564 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.13 or 0.00128423 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001202 BTC.

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin Profile

Bitrue Coin (CRYPTO:BTR) is a token. It was first traded on February 14th, 2019. Bitrue Coin's total supply is 998,947,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 139,047,919 tokens. Bitrue Coin's official message board is medium.com/@bitrue. Bitrue Coin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitrue Coin is www.bitrue.com. The Reddit community for Bitrue Coin is /r/BitrueOfficial.

Bitrue Coin Token Trading

Bitrue Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitrue. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitrue Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitrue Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitrue Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

