BitWhite Price Hits $0.0005 on Top Exchanges (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 19th. BitWhite has a total market cap of $17,480.00 and $14,728.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitWhite coin can currently be purchased for $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Exrates, Sistemkoin, BitFlip and Stocks.Exchange. During the last seven days, BitWhite has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00041251 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000184 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000104 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded down 24.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Local World Forwarders (LWF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000008 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000201 BTC.

About BitWhite

BitWhite (CRYPTO:BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BitWhite Coin Trading

BitWhite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates, Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange and BitFlip. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

