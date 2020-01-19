Blacer Coin (BLCR) Trading Down 33.4% Over Last 7 Days

Blacer Coin (CURRENCY:BLCR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, Blacer Coin has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Blacer Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including CryptoBridge, Escodex and CoinExchange. Blacer Coin has a market capitalization of $201.00 and approximately $13.00 worth of Blacer Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00091659 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00004433 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000336 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000231 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000937 BTC.

BitRewards (BIT) traded 133.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000197 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0865 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Blacer Coin Coin Profile

Blacer Coin (CRYPTO:BLCR) is a coin. Blacer Coin’s total supply is 831,616 coins and its circulating supply is 164,249 coins. Blacer Coin’s official Twitter account is @BlacerCoins. The official website for Blacer Coin is blacercoin.com. The Reddit community for Blacer Coin is /r/BlacerCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Blacer Coin

Blacer Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blacer Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blacer Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blacer Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

