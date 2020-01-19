BlackCoin (BLK) Trading Up 30.7% Over Last Week

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 19th. In the last week, BlackCoin has traded 30.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $13,046.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000382 BTC on exchanges including Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Upbit and Bleutrade.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00022025 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005992 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000576 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 59,724,830 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org.

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LiteBit.eu, CoinEgg, Bittylicious, Livecoin, Bleutrade, Bittrex, Cryptopia, Tux Exchange, CoinExchange, Trade By Trade and Upbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

